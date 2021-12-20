Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl in Fairview

FAIRVIEW, Texas – A search is underway for a 14-year-old girl and a suspect wanted in connection with her disappearance, according to the Fairview Police Department.

Authorities issued an AMBER alert in the disappearance of Hayley Giandoni on Sunday evening. She is believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”

Giandoni was last seen around 6:00 p.m., Saturday, in the 100 block of Stonehinge Drive in Fairview.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflage leggings. She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials are also looking for a suspect who is connected with her abduction however, no description has been given at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairview Police Department at 972-886-4211.