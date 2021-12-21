Inside Coyote’s Den: Exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Spurs iconic mascot

KSAT12's RJ Marquez takes an in-depth look at the Spurs' Coyote.

SAN ANTONIO – When you think of the San Antonio Spurs, you no doubt also think of their furry and fun-filled mascot, Coyote.

Spurs Coyote made his game debut in April 1983. He was inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame in 2007 and voted 2014 NBA Mascot of the Year.

KSAT’s RJ Marquez and Andrew Wilson ventured into a place few have been before: inside Coyote’s Den to check out his game-day routine hours before tipoff.

Whether it’s catching bats or not wearing pants, we wanted to know what makes Spurs Coyote such a South Texas legend.

Watch the video above for our exclusive behind the scenes look at a day in the life of Spurs Coyote!

(Spurs Coyote at AT&T Center.)

(Spurs Coyote at AT&T Center.)