Infant, 2 adults hospitalized after West Side crash, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 1-year-old baby is in serious condition in the hospital along with two others after a two-vehicle crash on the West Side, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. Friday near 38th Street and Amires Place.

San Antonio police say an SUV ran a stop sign resulting in the driver hitting a pickup truck. That truck had two adults and the baby inside.

The people in the truck, including the baby, were all taken to University Hospital for various injuries.

As for the SUV driver, police say he is detained and under evaluation for DWI.