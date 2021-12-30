Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old man in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a missing 81-year-old man last seen in San Antonio on Wednesday, according to Texas Department of Public Safety.

John Lamb was last seen around 5:05 p.m. in the 89000 block of Highland Star in a green 2008 Mercury Mariner with Texas License Plate FTS9859.

Police say Lamb is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and the disappearance “poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.”

Lamb is described as being 6 feet tall, with grey hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white short-sleeve button-up shirt with green and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Lamb’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.