Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old man in San Antonio

John Lamb was last seen around 5:05 p.m. in the 89000 block of Highland Star, BCSO says

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Silver Alert issued for John Lamb, 81, in San Antonio. (KSAT/Texas Department of Public Safety)

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a missing 81-year-old man last seen in San Antonio on Wednesday, according to Texas Department of Public Safety.

John Lamb was last seen around 5:05 p.m. in the 89000 block of Highland Star in a green 2008 Mercury Mariner with Texas License Plate FTS9859.

Police say Lamb is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and the disappearance “poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.”

Lamb is described as being 6 feet tall, with grey hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white short-sleeve button-up shirt with green and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Lamb’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

