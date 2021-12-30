76º

VIA riders get in free to All-American Bowl and All-Star football games

The games will be played on Jan. 8 in the Alamodome

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

SAN ANTONIO – Anyone who uses VIA’s special event service to get to the Alamodome on Jan. 8 can get into the All-American Bowl and All-Star football games free thanks to a partnership between VIA and the San Antonio Sports Foundation.

A round-trip ticket for the bus ride costs $5 and vouchers for the games will be provided at the Crossroads Park & Ride at 151 Crossroads Blvd. There are discounted fares for children, seniors, students and active-duty U.S. military.

Event bus service starts at 10 a.m. and will continue until an hour after the All-Star game ends.

The All-American Bowl starts at noon and the San Antonio Sports All-Star game begins at 5 p.m.

Cash and credit cards are accepted at the park & ride location or riders can pre-purchase tickets through VIA’s goMobile app. VIAtrans customers and children under age 5 ride free. VIA bus passes are not valid for special event service.

Fans can also take VIA prímo to the Alamodome, beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing for one hour after the second game. The regular bus fare of $1.30 will apply. Unlimited Day Passes are available on the bus for $2.75. VIA bus passes will be accepted for trips on VIA prímo.

