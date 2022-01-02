67º

Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash on far North Side, deputies say

Details surrounding the cause of the crash are limited

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

A motorcyclist is dead after a three-vehicle crash on the county's far North Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist is dead after a three-vehicle crash on the county’s far North Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m., Saturday, on Highway 281 S and Loop 1604.

Deputies said a truck and a vehicle collided, and just moments later, the situation took a deadly turn when a motorcycle hit one of the vehicles. Further details on what lead to the crashes are limited at this time.

The motorcyclist, a 60-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

No charges are expected to be filed, and the roads were temporarily closed as crews worked to clear the scene.

The investigation continues. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

