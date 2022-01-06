WATCH LIVE: ABC News coverage of anniversary of Jan. 6 US Capitol attack

ABC News will be providing full coverage Thursday of the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol by Donald Trump supporters who wanted to upend the election of Joe Biden as president. Five people died in the violent incident.

The network is planning to air at least two special reports.

The first special report is scheduled at approximately 8 a.m. CT with President Joe Biden’s remarks on the anniversary.

The second special report will be at approximately 11 a.m. CT with a moment of silence on the House Floor and remarks by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress. There may be additional special reports throughout the day for other events.

You can watch continuous coverage of the live events beginning at 7 a.m. CT in the video player below. ABC News Live will be airing coverage of all the live events and analysis throughout the day.

