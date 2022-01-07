North East Ag Fair kicks off with livestock exhibition and BBQ cook-off

The annual North East Ag fair kicks off Friday and will have a livestock exhibition a barbecue cook-off and much more.

SAN ANTONIO – For months, students part of the agriscience magnet program at Madison High School have been raising animals and finally they will be able to showcase them at the annual North East Ag Fair.

The two-day event kicks off Friday and will have livestock exhibition, bbq cook-off and much more.

Student Rhiannon Bulpin is competing in this years fair and is showing three goats.

“Everybody in our barns are always excited for these shows because we get a chance to win ribbons and buckles and sometimes even money,” Bulpin said.

Bulpin has had the three goats since June.

“It takes a lot of hard work being here every early morning and in the evenings because I have to feed them and train them and prepare them for this,” Bulpin said.

“They’ve learned responsibility, teamwork, time management,” said Joshua Anderson, agriculture science teacher.

The Ag Fair helps prepare students for other big shows like the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

Student Tori Moberly will be competing in the annual Ag Fair and the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

“I’m really excited. I’ve grown up watching the San Antonio Stock Show, so it’s just my dream come true,” Moberly said.

The Ag Fair is also preparing students for their future careers in this field.

To learn more about the agriscience magnet program, click here.