SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspects in robbery of West Side convenience store

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspects in the robbery of a West Side convenience store.

The incident occurred Wednesday, Dec. 29 around 4:15 p.m. at Patty’s Convenience Store in the 900 block of North Navidad Street.

According to police, the suspects (seen above) walked into the store and threatened an employee with a weapon.

Police said the suspect stole items and then fled the store. SAPD searched the area, but they were not found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.