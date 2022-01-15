San Antonio Zoo offers $8 admission Monday in honor of Betty White

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 14: Actress Betty White attends the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's (GLAZA) 44th Annual Beastly Ball at Los Angeles Zoo on June 14, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Monday will mark the 100th birthday of the infamous “Golden Girl” Betty White. But despite White’s passing, some in San Antonio are still planning on celebrating.

On Jan. 17, the San Antonio Zoo will host “Thank You For Being a Friend Day” to honor White’s legacy of work in animal welfare, conservation efforts, and zoo advocacy.

Standard admission to the zoo will be $8 and San Antonio Zoo members can bring a friend, free of charge. Those 65 years or older will also receive free admission.

“Zoos and wildlife around the world lost a hero,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO at San Antonio Zoo. “Betty White understood and supported the efforts of zoos to educate the world as well as the work accredited zoos do to conserve wildlife across the globe.”

All discounts are available at the zoo front gate on Monday and cannot be purchased online.

The zoo will be open on Monday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.