Bojangles partners with SA group to bring stores to Northeast side

Bojangles, known for their signature made-from-scratch biscuits, is opening over 20 new restaurants in Houston and Dallas-Forth Worth, according to a press release. The company is set to open at least three locations in Houston.

After announcing its upcoming debut in North Texas, Charlotte, North Carolina-based Bojangles’ Inc. is on track to push further south into the Lone Star State and open new locations in Austin and San Antonio.

In a press release, the fried chicken giant — currently operating in 14 states — said it will partner with San Antonio-based Copacetic Group LLC to open locations on the northeast side of the city in the coming years.

Copacetic Group was one of five Texas-based groups to partner with the chain as franchisees, signing multi-unit agreements.

Lash Foods LLC will open franchise locations in the northern region of Houston, while SAT Restaurant Group LLC and Zenith USA Investments LLC in greater Dallas-Ft. Worth and TXBO Group Inc. will open restaurants in Collin County, bringing the first stores to cities including Plano, Allen and McKinney.

The company didn’t provide a timeline for its Alamo City debut but announced it has committed to bring 50 corporate-owned and franchised stores to the greater Austin, DFW, Houston and San Antonio markets.

