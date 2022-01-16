49º

LIVE

Local News

Bojangles partners with SA group to bring stores to Northeast side

The news comes after the company’s ambitious foray into the NFT business

San Antonio Business Journal

Tags: sabj, Business, Local Business, San Antonio, Bojangles
Bojangles, known for their signature made-from-scratch biscuits, is opening over 20 new restaurants in Houston and Dallas-Forth Worth, according to a press release. The company is set to open at least three locations in Houston. (KPRC)

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

After announcing its upcoming debut in North Texas, Charlotte, North Carolina-based Bojangles’ Inc. is on track to push further south into the Lone Star State and open new locations in Austin and San Antonio.

In a press release, the fried chicken giant — currently operating in 14 states — said it will partner with San Antonio-based Copacetic Group LLC to open locations on the northeast side of the city in the coming years.

Copacetic Group was one of five Texas-based groups to partner with the chain as franchisees, signing multi-unit agreements.

Lash Foods LLC will open franchise locations in the northern region of Houston, while SAT Restaurant Group LLC and Zenith USA Investments LLC in greater Dallas-Ft. Worth and TXBO Group Inc. will open restaurants in Collin County, bringing the first stores to cities including Plano, Allen and McKinney.

The company didn’t provide a timeline for its Alamo City debut but announced it has committed to bring 50 corporate-owned and franchised stores to the greater Austin, DFW, Houston and San Antonio markets.

Click here to read the full story in the San Antonio Business Journal.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.