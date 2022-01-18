Booker’s season-high 48 helps Suns rally past Spurs 121-107

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Devin Booker had a season-high 48 points and the Phoenix Suns dominated the fourth quarter to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 121-107 Monday night for their fourth straight victory.

Chris Paul added 15 points and 12 assists as Phoenix won its sixth straight on the road and fifth consecutive in San Antonio.

Spurs center Jakob Poeltl had 23 points and 14 rebounds, and Dejounte Murray added 18 points.

Booker was 18 for 33 from the field and 5 for 13 on 3-pointers in eclipsing his previous high of 38 points, which he collected twice.

Phoenix was without injured starter Deandre Ayton, but reserve center Bismack Biyombo responded with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Cameron Johnson was also key, scoring four of his eight points in a crucial stretch midway through the final quarter.

Johnson had a steal, which led to a contested layup that gave Phoenix a 103-98 lead with 7:44 remaining. Johnson made two free throws a minute earlier to put the Suns up 99-98.

The Spurs had three turnovers in a two-minute span beginning with Johnson’s steal as the Suns took command late.

Phoenix outscored San Antonio 34-16 in the fourth quarter.

The Spurs had their regular starting lineup together for the first time since Dec. 23. A return to familiarity sparked a fast start, as San Antonio took a 28-20 lead with every starter scoring at least three points.

The Spurs starters all finished in double figures, accounting for 84 points.

Booker kept the Suns close, scoring 18 points in the opening quarter.