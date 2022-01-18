Evacuations underway as wildfire burns in Bastrop County

BASTROP, Texas – A wildfire burning in Bastrop State Park has prompted evacuations of nearby residents Tuesday afternoon.

Texas A&M Forest Service said in a Tweet that it has responded to a request for assistance in fighting the fire that is being called the Bastrop Rolling Pines Fire.

Fox 7 in Austin is reporting that as of 4:15 p.m. the fire has grown to 300 acres and is 0% contained.

The fire is being fought from the ground and the air.

According to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management, the fire was originally reported near the 100 block of Park Road 1A road and is burning along Power Plant Road toward Lake Bastrop South Shore.

Fox 7 is reporting the following evacuations:

Pine Hill Estates including Pine Hill Drive and roads in between

Pine Tree Loop

Linda Lane

Lisa Lane

This is a latebreaking story. Check back for updates.

CAUTION: Wildfire at 100 Park Road 1A Bastrop.

