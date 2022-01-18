73º

Local News

Evacuations underway as wildfire burns in Bastrop County

Fire started at 100 Park Road 1A Bastrop

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Texas, Bastrop State Park, Bastrop County, Wildfires
WATCH: Residents evacuated as wildfire rages in Bastrop County (KSAT)

BASTROP, Texas – A wildfire burning in Bastrop State Park has prompted evacuations of nearby residents Tuesday afternoon.

Texas A&M Forest Service said in a Tweet that it has responded to a request for assistance in fighting the fire that is being called the Bastrop Rolling Pines Fire.

Fox 7 in Austin is reporting that as of 4:15 p.m. the fire has grown to 300 acres and is 0% contained.

The fire is being fought from the ground and the air.

According to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management, the fire was originally reported near the 100 block of Park Road 1A road and is burning along Power Plant Road toward Lake Bastrop South Shore.

Fox 7 is reporting the following evacuations:

  • Pine Hill Estates including Pine Hill Drive and roads in between
  • Pine Tree Loop
  • Linda Lane
  • Lisa Lane

This is a latebreaking story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email