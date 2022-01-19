TxDOT prepping roads ahead of freezing temperatures

The Texas Department of Transportation is gearing up for freezing temperatures. Crews are set to start road preparation later Wednesday morning.

The focus will be mainly on major routes such as highways and will be targeting bridges that are known to freeze and make for unsafe driving conditions.

TxDOT says they will be pre-treating the Northwest portion of I-10 between Loop 1604 through both Kerr and San Angelo Counties, along with Loop 1604 on the North Side and I-35 North of Loop 1604 through Comal County.

Crews will be using a brine solution in an effort of keeping roadways from freezing. TxDOT advises the public to stay off the roads, but if you must be out, drive with extreme caution.

TxDOT recommends drivers to slow down and maintain at least three times the normal following distance and use extra caution on bridges, ramps, and overpasses as they are known to freeze first.

It’s also important to keep in mind if your vehicle starts to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes, steer into the direction of the skid until you have regained traction then straighten your vehicle.