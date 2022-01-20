Temporary overnight shelters opening for people experiencing homelessness in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – With extremely cold temperatures heading our way, temporary overnight shelters for people experiencing homelessness are opening.

The local nonprofit Corazon San Antonio opened their day center early to serve as a warming center and to help advise people which shelters have space tonight.

“On days like this, temperatures can get really dangerous and people can suffer so we really want people to get into respite. Get into warm areas and we can learn what their needs are and help them the best way we can,” Gavin Rogers, executive director of Corazon San Antonio said.

Several people made their way to the center off McCullough Avenue and Avenue E in downtown to get away from the cold.

People received a meal for both breakfast and lunch.

Shelters all over San Antonio opened due to the extremely cold temperatures.

“Haven for Hope has an extra winter shelter, there’s one at Church Under the Bridge, Life Restored Church, various congregations and there’s also our Corazon Shelter at Travis Park Church,” Gavin said.

The Corazon Shelter at Travis Park Church opens at 6 p.m. and can accommodate about 40 people socially distant.

People will be provided with bedding, breakfast, dinner, showers and medical care.

Gavin said they are working closely with other nonprofits to find out which shelters have space to help everyone in need.