Authorities watching for ‘creeping’ flames in Bastrop, but wildfire still contained

A fire that started in Bastrop State Park is no longer growing, but authorities are still watching for “smoldering” and “creeping” flames as of Thursday morning.

Alex Bregenzer, a spokesman for the Texas A&M Forest Sevice, said there is “low fire activity” after flames burned through 783 acres this week. Containment is at 58%, the same as Wednesday.

He added that the containment lines held overnight, and the wind shift did not affect the fire.

“Low temps, and there is a possible chance for precipitation, whether that be snow, sleet or rain, over the next couple of hours and that will help with our operation today,” he said.

Smoke is expected to linger for the next few days, he said.

The precise cause of the fire that began Tuesday has not been determined, but a prescribed burn in Bastrop State Park is suspected.

Bregenzer said the cause of the fire is still under investigation by TPWD.

No injuries were reported and no homes were reported destroyed.

