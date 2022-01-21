35º

Driver of USPS truck falls asleep at wheel, crashes into clinic in Castle Hills, police say

Crash occurred around 4:40 a.m. on access road of Loop 410 near Blanco Road

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

mail truck crash image (KSAT)

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – The driver of a United States Postal Service truck avoided serious injury after crashing into a building early Friday morning, the Castle Hills Police Department said.

The incident occurred around 4:40 a.m. at the Blanco Junction Shopping Center on the access road of Loop 410, just before Blanco Road.

According to Castle Hills police, the driver of a USPS truck fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a vascular clinic. It is unclear if the driver was coming off a shift, or just starting his route.

USPS truck crash into building image. (KSAT)

The front of the truck made into the building, but the driver avoided serious injury, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters with San Antonio Fire Department are now looking into the extent of the damage from the inside.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was taken by EMS to University Hospital, to be checked out as a precaution. He is expected to be OK.

