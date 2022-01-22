Ask Angi: How to prepare for large home remodeling projects

Remodeling projects can be stressful enough, even without having to deal with the mess they tend to create along the way. That is why it is so important to prepare for a big remodeling project.

Bailey Carson, a home care expert at Angi tells us that dust, dirt and debris from construction mess can ultimately feel like glitter. It goes in every crevice and feels impossible to get rid of. To avoid this and keep your belongings clean, she says start by prepping the area really well. Remove everything you can – all your belongings – and even things that might be fixed to the wall like light fixtures, artwork and other valuables.

She advises protecting big expensive items that are stationary. Cover heavier furniture that cannot be moved with plastic to keep it clean. Also consider covering furniture in adjacent rooms to avoid the mess from spreading. If possible, seal off the area by hanging plastic sheets over windows and doorways. This will help contain the dust and dirt to one area.

Carson says, “Depending on where your project is in your home, you’re likely to have pros walking through multiple rooms every day. To keep the work boots and debris contained, create a designated walkway. You can use craft paper, tarps, plastic sheeting, or even old rugs and sheets to create a designated area that will stay clean as pros work throughout the house and also create a pathway to rooms they’ll need like the bathroom.”

She recommends creating a daily cleaning routine that will help avoid a major mess at the end of the project. You can ask contractors to move clutter before the end of each workday and to isolate construction materials to the remodeling area.

“You can prevent the buildup of any dust and debris by also cleaning regularly,” Carson says. “At the end of each workday, start at the top and use a cleaning spray and a soft cloth to wipe down any hard surfaces, and eventually get to the floor, where you’ll want to vacuum or sweep as appropriate.”

In addition to covering your windows with plastic film, try to remove screens and open the windows as much as possible throughout the project. This will avoid dry wall dust from sticking to the screens. If your screens get dusty, try to vacuum them or brush dust off with a soft-bristle brush.