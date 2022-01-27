Driver detained on suspicion of DWI after vehicle crash off highway, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person was hospitalized and another person was detained following a vehicle crash off a highway early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Interstate 35, headed southbound.

According to police, the driver went off the highway down an embankment into a ditch and then launched over a crossover street into another ditch. That’s when, police say, the vehicle somehow sped up again and crashed into a grassy median before finally coming to a stop.

A male passenger inside the car was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

Police said the driver was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI after being evaluated on scene. The man’s name was not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.