Judson High School alumnus headed to Super Bowl with Cincinnati Bengals

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 31-yard field goal during overtime in the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A Judson ISD alumnus is headed to Super Bowl LVI after an AFC Championship win for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tre Flowers, a cornerback for the Bengals, graduated from Judson High School in 2013, according to the district.

Flowers and the Bengals had a huge comeback on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs after trailing by as many as 18 points in the first half.

The team was able to come back in the second half, winning the game in overtime 27-24.

Flowers and the Bengals will play either the Los Angeles Rams or the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 3.

More on KSAT: