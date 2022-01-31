60º

Man sentenced to prison for causing deadly crash while driving with suspended license

Caesar George had 13 speeding violations, suspended license before deadly crash

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Caesar George sentenced to 8 years in jail for causing deadly accident in 2020. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Despite a request for a lighter sentence, a man accused of causing a deadly crash while driving with a suspended license was sentenced to eight years in prison as part of a plea agreement on Monday.

Caesar George was charged with manslaughter in the March 4, 2020, crash that killed 79-year-old Eugene Roller.

It was revealed in court that George, who had 13 speeding violations and a suspended license, was speeding when he crashed into Roller on Kitty Hawk Road.

“I wasn’t intentionally that morning speeding, I was trying to get back to my wife who was pregnant and high risk,” George pleaded to the judge.

George had already agreed to a plea deal but was wanting 187th Criminal District Court Judge Stephanie Boyd to reconsider the eight-year sentence.

“You have 13 speeding convictions, that’s a problem,” Boyd said before agreeing to the terms of the plea deal.

George was immediately taken into custody after the hearing to begin his prison term.

