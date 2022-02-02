63º

LIVE

Local News

Reporter Debrief: KSAT 12 Reporter Tim Gerber reveals backstory on confidential informant investigation

At least four people in San Antonio had their lives ruined by a bad confidential informant

Tim Gerber, Reporter/Anchor

David Raziq, Executive Producer, Investigative

Dale L. Keller, Photojournalist

Henry Keller, Graphic Artist

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Confidential Informant
KSAT 12 Investigative Reporter Tim Gerber uncovered major problems with the confidential informant investigation process in San Antonio and Bexar County.

This story is part of a KSAT 12 Defenders investigation into the use of confidential informants by law enforcement. Watch the one-hour special report here. Find more reporting from this series here.

KSAT 12 Investigative Reporter Tim Gerber uncovered major problems with the confidential informant investigation process in San Antonio and Bexar County.

In “‘A Necessary Evil’: The Cost of Confidential Informants,” a KSAT 12 Defenders Investigation, Gerber reveals a string of wrongful convictions here in Bexar County, confronts those responsible, and also shows you how the problem might be stopped.

Hear the backstory in the video player above, and read more about this investigation in the stories below:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Tim Gerber is an investigative reporter and anchor on the KSAT Defenders team.

email

facebook

twitter

David Raziq is the executive producer for the Defenders investigative team.

email