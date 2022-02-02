Reporter Debrief: KSAT 12 Reporter Tim Gerber reveals backstory on confidential informant investigation

KSAT 12 Investigative Reporter Tim Gerber uncovered major problems with the confidential informant investigation process in San Antonio and Bexar County.

This story is part of a KSAT 12 Defenders investigation into the use of confidential informants by law enforcement. Watch the one-hour special report here. Find more reporting from this series here.

KSAT 12 Investigative Reporter Tim Gerber uncovered major problems with the confidential informant investigation process in San Antonio and Bexar County.

In “‘A Necessary Evil’: The Cost of Confidential Informants,” a KSAT 12 Defenders Investigation, Gerber reveals a string of wrongful convictions here in Bexar County, confronts those responsible, and also shows you how the problem might be stopped.

Ad

Hear the backstory in the video player above, and read more about this investigation in the stories below: