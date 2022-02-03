Man hospitalized after being pinned by two cars in Castle Hills, police say

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – A man is hospitalized after being pinned by two vehicles following a collision in Castle Hills, police said.

The crashes happened near the 2000 block of Lockhill Selma Road on Wednesday night. Police said the man crashed his vehicle head-on with another.

When he got out of his vehicle, he was pinned by a third vehicle that came onto the scene. San Antonio Fire Department said the man was taken to the hospital following the crash.

