Man hospitalized after being pinned by two cars in Castle Hills, police say

The crashes happened near the 2000 block of Lockhill Selma Road on Wednesday night.

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – A man is hospitalized after being pinned by two vehicles following a collision in Castle Hills, police said.

The crashes happened near the 2000 block of Lockhill Selma Road on Wednesday night. Police said the man crashed his vehicle head-on with another.

When he got out of his vehicle, he was pinned by a third vehicle that came onto the scene. San Antonio Fire Department said the man was taken to the hospital following the crash.

KSAT will update you with any new information as it becomes available.

