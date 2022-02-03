With temperatures plunging, residents head to warming centers

Bexar County has opened warming centers and they are keeping a close eye on the roads.

SAN ANTONIO – City, county and utility officials have been monitoring the weather all week and have made plans ahead of the freezing weather.

Bexar County opened warming centers and they are keeping a close eye on the roads.

“Over the course of the night, we had some 13 folks who made use of these warming centers,” said Tom Peine, assistant public information officer for Bexar County.

The county has opened six warming centers. They can be found here:

ESD 2 – 2096 Talley Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251

ESD 3 – 23103 Bulverde Rd, San Antonio, TX 78260

ESD 8 – 20825 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78255

China Grove Fire Department– 2456 FM 1516 S, China Grove, TX 78263

Leon Valley Conference Center – 6427 Evers Rd, San Antonio, TX 78238

Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office – 9810 Southton Road, San Antonio, TX 78223

Peine said more people could be arriving to the sites.

“We really will have to monitor the situation throughout the day, especially with temperatures expected to drop still,” Peine said.

The county said sites are following COVID-19 safety protocols including physical distancing and they strongly suggest face masks.

The county has created a winter storm resource guide online. The list includes details on warming center locations, how to stay warm and safe, plus heater safety tips.

Ad

Peine said the county is also monitoring what is happening on the roads.

“We have crews from our public works department who are out there, who especially monitor hot spots that we’re aware of bridges, overpasses that have a tendency to freeze over so that we can react quickly. And obviously, we also have our sheriff’s deputies out there who will let us know and the emergency services district. So, it’s a it’s a concerted effort,” Peine said.

The county has another website where you can see flood information and emergency road closures.

“You can see all the road closures due to flooding. We had 19 last I checked a few minutes ago, but then it’s been up to 21. So it’s a developing situation,” Peine said.