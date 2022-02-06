38º

Woman dies after falling off mast of historic ship in Galveston, officials say

The woman was a volunteer aboard the ship and was wearing a safety harness when she fell

Cody King, Digital Journalist

58-year-old volunteer killed after falling 60 feet off historic ship in Galveston, sources say (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

GALVESTON – A 58-year-old woman has died after falling off the top of a historic ship in Galveston, according to Port of Galveston police.

The incident happened around 12 p.m. Saturday at Pier 21, according to a report from KPRC, KSAT’s sister station.

Authorities said the woman volunteered onboard the ship, The Elissa, and was wearing a safety harness when she fell 60 feet from a mast.

According to Port of Galveston Police Chief Kenneth Brown, the woman’s death was deemed “a horrible accident.”

The woman is from the Clear Lake area; however, authorities have not released her identity.

The investigation continues and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

