Here’s how to know if you should purchase travel insurance

Traveling during COVID-19 has created new complications for people planning travel and it has led to many choosing to buy travel insurance just in case trips get canceled or postponed.

The Wall Street Journal recently looked at who needs insurance -- and what exactly it will cover.

Many travel experts recommend insuring trips that cost more than a few thousand dollars but choosing the right plan can get tricky, especially with any COVID-19 complications.

If you were to contract the virus before travel, plans will generally cover postponement or cancellation of the trip.

You should keep in mind though, a usual travel insurance plan most likely will not cover a cancellation if you are traveling to a country that has closed its borders. Also, some policies offer clauses that will cover up to $200 a day if you test positive and have to wait before returning home.

Ad

To help choose the best policy for you, there are aggregators that sift through the details of what is available. Insuremytrip.com, travelinsurance.com and squaremouth.com are a few options.

You often will have two weeks after buying a policy to change your mind and get a refund.

Travel pros recommend using that time to sift through the details of the policy to make sure it’s right for you. During this time, you can also add clauses to your policy to cover other areas of concern.