Man in critical condition after being shot in far NW Side parking lot, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is in critical condition after being shot on the city’s far Northwest Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after midnight, near Loop 1604 and White Fawn Drive.

According to police, the man was shot in the parking lot across the street from the Hills and Dales Ice House. The wounded man was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

At this time, a motive for the shooting is not currently known. The suspect fled on foot and has not been found.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.