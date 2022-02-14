SAPD: Investigation underway after man is shot on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating following a shooting on the city’s West Side early Monday morning.

Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to the 10000 block of Frio City Road, not far from Highway 90 and South Zarzamora Street after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, a man in his 20s was shot in the shoulder, but he changed his story three times. Eventually he said he was shot by a security guard, authorities said.

The wounded man was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he is expected to be OK.

Police said that while the security guard had a holster, he didn’t have a gun, having left it at home. So the exact circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, police said.