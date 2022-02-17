Northwest Side rollover crash sends pair to hospital, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to an area hospital following a rollover crash on the city’s Northwest Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. in the 7700 block of Mainland Drive, not far from Tezel Road and Bandera Road.

According to police, a two-vehicle collision caused the truck to rollover off the road. The second vehicle was considered drivable and was later cleared from the scene, police said.

SAPD said the driver of the truck was taken by EMS to University Hospital, with minor injuries. A passenger was also taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Authorities say alcohol did not play a factor in the crash. The cause of the collision is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.