Authorities ID teen, innocent bystander killed in North Side shootout

Two are dead and another person is wounded after a shooting on the North Side.

The names of two men killed in a North Side shootout, including an innocent bystander, have been released by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Enrique Bocanegra, 66, and Christopher James Mejia, 14, were pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the incident started when a green Suburban with five occupants parked outside a gas station near the intersection of Blanco Road and West Mariposa Drive. The Suburban had been circling the gas station.

At some point, someone went up to the car, and “it looked like there was some sort of deal getting ready to go down,” McManus said.

One of the passengers stepped out of the car with a gun in his hand and that’s when the shooting started.

That person, later identified as Mejia, was killed by the gunman who had initially approached the SUV, McManus said. Another passenger was injured.

Bocanegra was inside his home at the time of the shooting and was killed by a stray bullet.

“What we saw here today was risky behavior, and it resulted in the senseless death of a resident in the neighborhood,” McManus said. “It’s just insane that people have no respect for other people’s safety. I’m outraged by this and trying to contain my emotion right now.”

Bashrat Hussain, the store manager at the convenience store, said Bocanegra was a regular customer and always had a smile on his face.

Police are still searching for the gunman who walked up to the SUV, and the three other passengers of the Suburban have been detained pending further investigation.

KSAT has reached out to SAPD for updates on possible charges the passengers are facing.

