Green sea turtle rescued from Texas coast will soon call San Antonio home

SAN ANTONIO – A young green sea turtle will soon call San Antonio home.

The sea turtle was rescued from the Texas coast after she was found with paralyzed back flippers, according to a press release. Her injuries are believed to have been caused by a boat.

She’s been rehabilitating her injuries at Amos Rehabilitation Keep in Port Aransas and will permanently join her new family at SEA LIFE San Antonio on March 1.

The sea turtle will be released into the 155,000-gallon ocean tunnel exhibit and her name will be announced shortly after.

“Guests will be able to spot the aquarium’s first sea turtle up-close in San Antonio’s only underwater ocean tunnel exhibit which has more than 1,000 creatures including sharks and stingrays,” the press release states.

SEA LIFE is located inside the Shops at Rivercenter at 849 E. Commerce Street.