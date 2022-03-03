COVID-19 mask wear now optional, no longer mandated indoors at JBSA facilities

CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks

SAN ANTONIO – Wearing a mask to protect from COVID-19 is now optional and no longer mandated indoors at Joint Base San Antonio facilities, officials announced Thursday as part of the implementation of Health Protection Condition Bravo.

Masks are still required, though, at military medical or dental treatment facilities, other medical facilities and on-base bus transportation regardless of vaccination status, a news release said.

JBSA child development centers will continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for schools and childcare programs.

The mask policy change was made to balance expanding installation access and services while continuing to emphasize public health precautions, officials said.

JBSA officials said members of the military still need to comply with public health precautions in accordance with established city, state, and CDC guidelines and limits.

“We’ve made great progress, but we must continue to follow the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in order to maintain those gains,” said Brig. Gen. Caroline M. Miller, 502d Air Base Wing and Joint Base San Antonio commander.

Ad

The news release said workplace and recreation activities have increased to 50% capacity.

Also on KSAT.com: