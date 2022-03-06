80º

Boerne church donating Sunday offerings to Ukraine after hosting public prayer service

The service was held at God Will Provide Church

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A Boerne church opened its doors to the public on Sunday to join them in prayer for peace amid the Russian attacks in Ukraine.

During the service at God Will Provide Church, worship songs were sang in Russian and Ukrainian and each of the pastors spoke in Russian but used a translator on stage to speak English.

Their messages discussed the devastating war in Ukraine, but many took solace in their faith, saying that although times are dark, they have faith and hope that the war will end.

“Today is a good opportunity for people to receive hope. Hope in Jesus Christ, hope that there’s a future and even if things don’t turn out the way that we want them to turn out, it’s still all in God’s hands,” said ordained minister Roman Svyatetskay.

The church is donating all of its offerings today to the Ukraine. It’s also been working to collect medicine and other supplies to send over to their sister churches there.

You can learn more about making a donation at its website here.

