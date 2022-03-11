Motorcyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crashing into car on North Side

A motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crashing into a car on the North Side, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at a store on West Bitters Road and Savannah Pass.

Police said the driver of a Nissan was pulling out of the store into the road when a man on a motorcycle T-boned the car.

Officers say intoxication did not play a role in the crash. It’s unclear how fast the motorcycle was going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.