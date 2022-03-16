SAPD identifies officers who fatally shot Kevin Johnson in West Side neighborhood

A tense and chaotic scene unfolded on the West Side on Monday afternoon after three San Antonio police officers shot and killed Kevin Johnson.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police on Wednesday released the names of three officers who shot and killed a man who they were attempting to arrest for an active warrant.

On Monday afternoon, three SAPD officers were patrolling the area near North Hamilton and West Laurel near Woodlawn Lake Park when they came across Kevin Johnson, 28. Records showed Johnson was wanted for a felon in possession of a firearm charge.

Police allege Johnson ran away from officers and pulled a gun from his waistband. Then, he was shot by Officer Adam Rule, Officer Gus Vallas and Officer James Quintanilla, the department confirmed Wednesday.

“At what point the officers shot, I don’t know because again I haven’t seen the body cam,” SAPD Chief William McManus said on Monday.

Johnson’s family at the scene on Monday said witnesses had told them he had been shot nine times in the back. KSAT 12 News requested bodycam footage of the shooting, which has not yet been released.

Rule has been on the force for six years, Vallas has been on the force for four years and Quintanilla has been on the force for 13 years. All three were placed on administrative duty following the shooting amid the active investigation.

The shooting led to a tense and chaotic scene in the West Side neighborhood.

The crowd started to become irate with police officers and even started to chant obscenities. More people were pepper-sprayed, and some members of the crowd could be seen trying to wash it off with bottled water.

As some officers tried to leave, the crowd dispersed and surrounded an SAPD unit and were banging on the windows before the officer eventually drove off. One of the SAPD vehicles also had its tires slashed.

At one point, police used pepper spray on the angry crowd, including the mother of the victim, who family members said is suffering from breast cancer. She was on the floor, unable to breathe while family members attempted to get EMS to help her.

The mother, Arlene Garcia, was later seen hugging her daughter, and both told KSAT they just want answers about what led up to the shooting of their loved one.

”They shot my son from behind, and that’s wrong. They shot him nine times, and nobody here has nothing to say to me. Nobody has nothing to say,” Garcia said, gesturing toward the officers on Monday.

Johnson’s family held a vigil for him on Tuesday.

San Antonio city leaders offered their condolences to Johnson’s family, but did not comment further on the incident.

“I want to make sure that everything was done as it should be. I’m going to stay on top of the situation, stay informed, make sure the community gets all the information they need,” said District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo.

Bravo said the incident occurred near where his district and District 5 meet on the city’s West Side.

Bravo’s District 5 colleague, Teri Castillo, said, “It’s unfortunate that someone lost their life, but it’s important that we wait to hear the details on what occurred and took place yesterday.”

SAPD said its shooting team and the Internal Affairs Unit will conduct separate but concurrent investigations. Their findings will be forwarded to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for an independent review.

