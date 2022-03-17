81º

Bexar County sheriff’s deputies searching for missing 69-year-old man on West Side

Richard Scott Rider was last seen Wednesday in the 3000 block of Metone Way.

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Pictured is Richard Scott Rider, 69. (BCSO/KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A search is ongoing for a 69-year-old man who recently disappeared on the city’s West Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Scott Rider was last seen around 5:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Metone Way.

Deputies said Rider has a medical condition that requires medication and his family says he walks bow-legged.

He’s also described as having brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, blue/grey shoes with white socks, a Dallas Cowboys baseball cap and a Dallas Cowboys grey short sleeve shirt.

Anyone with more information on Rider’s whereabouts is urged to contact the BCSO at 210-335-6000.

