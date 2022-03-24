Man stabbed during domestic dispute refuses to cooperate with officers, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in the hospital after being stabbing during a domestic disturbance late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 11:40 p.m. at the Villas del Cabo Apartments in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, the man was stabbed by the woman during a domestic dispute. It is unclear exactly what the argument was about.

The wounded man was taken by EMS to University Hospital. He was stabilized and is receiving treatment at the hospital.

SAPD said the man however, refused to cooperate with officers. It is unclear what, if any charges are expected to be filed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.