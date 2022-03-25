2 arrested, 3 immigrants detained following crash in Atascosa, BCSO says

ATASCOSA, Texas – Two people were arrested and three immigrants are detained following a crash in Atascosa, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Friday on I-35 and Kinney Road.

Deputies said a vehicle was traveling at 100 mph when they tried to pull over the driver, who was driving erratically and eventually crashed.

Two people were arrested and three immigrants were apprehended at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. No injuries were reported.

Authorities are still investigating the crash being a possible smuggling attempt, but that has not yet been confirmed.

