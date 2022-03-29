Man charged in 2016 West Side murder sentenced to 20 years in prison after plea deal

Maurice Medina was sentenced to 20 years after accepting plea deal.

SAN ANTONIO – A 2016 murder case is closed after the defendant Maurice Medina accepted a plea deal Tuesday and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Medina was charged with the Nov. 2016 shooting death of Pedro Segovia at a home on the city’s West Side.

Segovia tried intervening in an argument between Medina and a woman when the two struggled and a single shot was fired.

Segovia died from that gunshot wound to the head and Medina was later booked for murder.

Medina claimed the shooting was accidental and the case almost went to trial in 2019, but a jury couldn’t be seated and then the pandemic caused further delays.

Tuesday in the 186th District Court, Judge Jefferson Moore agreed to the plea deal that was agreed upon and sentenced Medina and gave him credit for time served.

After he was sentenced Segovia’s daughters gave victim impact statements.

“You took our protector away,” one of the women told Medina. “Because of you, our lives will never be the same.”

Medina will be eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence.

