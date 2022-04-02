SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspect who robbed two men on South Side

SAPD, Crime stoppers searching for suspects who robbed two men on the South Side last month.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police need the public’s help identifying and locating suspects who they say robbed two men on the South Side last month.

The robbery happened just before midnight on March 18 in the 1800 block of S. Presa Street.

Police said two men were walking north on S. Presa Street when a black SUV stopped behind them. A suspect got out of the SUV and pointed a handgun at the two men.

The suspect then demanded that the two men give all the items they had in their possession to him, police said.

Authorities said the suspect discharged his weapon in the general direction of the two men while he was retrieving the items. The suspect took the two men’s items, got back in the SUV, and fled south on S. Presa Street.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.