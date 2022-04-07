69º

New Bexar County associate judge to help with increasing caseload in Children’s Court

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Tags: Bexar County, Children's Court, child abuse, domestic violence, Courts
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Children’s Court is getting some relief with its caseload with the appointment of a new associate judge.

Associate Judge Raul Perales will be working alongside Associate Judges Charles Montemayor and Kimberly Burley to tackle Child Protect Services cases involving child abuse, neglect and domestic violence.

“There are so many people working tirelessly and so an additional court, it was necessary,” Perales said.

The high number of child abuse cases in Bexar County has been a concern for years.

Last year alone 13 kids died as a result of severe abuse and neglect.

Perales said it’s a problem that’s getting worse and one he wants to tackle head-on.

“We want to take these individual’s cases and provide good trauma-based services,” Perales said. “There’s a lot of resources out there and I’m excited to point families to the proper resources that help us achieve success.”

While admitting that it’s not a perfect system, he does say the common goal among all working on these cases is keeping children safe.

“The broken bones and the bruises those heal, but the trauma that’s left, those fester and get worse,” Perales said. “Unless they’re addressed with the children, it’s going to continue. That cycle is going to continue.”

If you see child abuse happening, you can reach the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services by calling 1-800-252-5400.

About the Authors:

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter.

Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.

