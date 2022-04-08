Garage fire with heavy smoke, flames displaces family of 5 on NW Side, SAFD says

A family of five on the Northwest Side has been displaced following a house fire late Thursday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 9:45 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Tansyl Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road.

Firefighters said the fire started in the garage of the house the family is renting. The family was cooking barbecue in the backyard when they heard a popping noise from the garage, fire officials said.

SAFD said a man opened the garage door to find both heavy flames and smoke. The man was treated on scene by EMS for smoke inhalation.

The flames in the garage were knocked down quickly and without incident. Fire investigators believe the fire was started by either a dysfunctional washing machine or dryer, but it is still to be determined.

Damage to the home was described as being “medium”. After some repairs, the family should be able to return to the house, fire officials said.

The American Red Cross has been called in to assist the family.