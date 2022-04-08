San Antonio bookkeeper sentenced for stealing $850,000 from employer, feds say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was sentenced for embezzling more than $850,000 from a Castle Hills business where she worked as a bookkeeper, according to federal authorities.

Cindy Ellen McCarthy, also known as Cindy Wojtaszek, 48, was sentenced on Wednesday to 33 months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. She was also ordered to pay $855,538.56 in restitution to her former employer.

A news release states that McCarthy paid her personal credit card with the company’s bank account from November 2012 to July 2018. During that time, she made about 200 transactions.

She also altered the company’s bank statements to make it appear those payments were going to a vendor, authorities said.

Ad

She pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in October 2021.

“The defendant in this case took advantage of her role as a bookkeeper to betray and deceive her employer for personal gain,” Jason Hudson, acting special agent in charge, said in the release. “The FBI is committed to investigating financial fraud and ensuring those who commit these crimes are held accountable for their actions.”

The FBI and Castle Hills police investigated the case.

Read also: