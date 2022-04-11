Are you a toxic parent? Here’s how to avoid some common mistakes

While raising kids is never easy, avoiding some common mistakes can help you be your best.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Parenting can be both rewarding and challenging. A survey conducted in 2018 found 88% of respondents say being a parent today is harder than ever.

How would you rate your parenting? According to a Pew Research survey, about half of parents think they’re doing a very good job at raising their kids.

Experts say you can improve your parenting skills by avoiding toxic mistakes. The first, saying yes to everything. Studies show over-indulging can lead to kids who have a sense of entitlement and less empathy for others. Another mistake, minimizing their feelings.

Instead of saying, “Don’t be sad,” instead say, “I see that you’re feeling sad now.” Then ask what would make them feel better.

Another common misstep is saving your kids from failure. Kids will never learn perseverance if they aren’t given the opportunity to fail. Expecting them to be perfect is another mistake. When you set the bar too high, it can lead to self-esteem and confidence issues later on.

Not introducing your kids to volunteer work is a missed opportunity. Research shows kids who volunteer are more successful in school and more likely to graduate from high school and college.

In a survey conducted by Cosmo, 78% of parents of school-aged children said they believed they were better parents than their own parents had been.