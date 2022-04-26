Woman sentenced to 18 years in prison for boyfriend’s murder, Bexar County DA’s Office says

SAN ANTONIO – A 26-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a murder charge in 2020 for her boyfriend’s death was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Monday.

Enederia Flowers and James Johnson went to Isaiah Roper’s family’s home in the middle of the night on Sept. 5, 2018, after Roper, 24, had moved out of Flowers’ apartment. The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Flowers got into an altercation with Roper and his family and pulled a knife.

The DA’s office said the weapon was wrestled away from Flowers during the argument. Flowers then yelled to Johnson to shoot Roper, killing him in front of his family.

“After a delay by this defendant of more than two years, I am glad the Roper family finally has some closure and justice in this case,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales in a written statement.

Johnson was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the murder and is currently behind bars.

