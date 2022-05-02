Nonprofit for pregnant women sells hemp production land for a loss

This lot at 6743 Buena Vista Street was registered for use as a hemp farm in late August, Texas Department of Agriculture records show. The nonprofit then sold off the lot last month.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio nonprofit mired in controversy after a KSAT 12 Defenders investigation revealed its widespread misuse of state funding has sold off a plot of land registered to produce industrial hemp.

A New Life for A New Generation sold the land located at 6743 Buena Vista Street for $23,000 to Elton Green Jr. late last month, Bexar County deed records confirm. The warranty deed paperwork bears the signature of New Life President and Founder Marquica Reed.

Green appears to have no previous affiliation with the questionable nonprofit, which saw its state reimbursements suspended indefinitely late last year after the Defenders revealed the funds were used on questionable expenditures including multiple out-of-state trips, limousine rides and vehicles.

The plot of land, located near the nonprofit’s West Side headquarters, was purchased in August using a New Life check for $25,000.

Texas Department of Agriculture records show that same month, the land was registered by Reed’s family member to be part of a state hemp production program.

The nonprofit is supposed to provide material assistance like diapers and formula and program services like counseling to San Antonio families, as part of the state’s Alternatives to Abortion program.

Financial records and interviews with contractors indicate that money from New Life was instead used to fund Reed’s side business, a West Side smoke shop located at 137 S. Acme Rd.

Marquica Reed posted the hemp license on Instagram in October and wrote that she could now grow CBD. The land was paid for using funds from her nonprofit for pregnant women. (KSAT)

An email sent to Reed seeking comment for this story bounced back as “undeliverable.”

In March, months after its state reimbursements were suspended, officials with New Life announced the closure of its location at 314 North Hackberry.

New Life’s reimbursements, which routinely exceeded more than $100,000 a month, came from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

Funding is provided to administrators — in New Life’s case the Texas Pregnancy Care Network (TPCN), which then gives money to nonprofits in the form of reimbursements for services provided.