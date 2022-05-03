Reagan English teacher Jonathon Trevino is KSAT’s Educator of the Month for May

Mr. Trevino is inspiring his students all while making sure they can be themselves in his classroom.

SAN ANTONIO – Jonathon Trevino, or as his students call him, “Mr. T,” is wrapping up his fourth year of teaching at Reagan High School and he says he appreciates the connection he has with his students.

“I really want my classroom to be just a safe place for all of my students, a place where they can unashamedly be themselves,” said Jonathon Trevino, Reagan High School English Teacher. “And, they most definitely are in the best way.”

Trevino is being recognized as KSAT’s Educator of the Month for the month of April.

“I’m so excited for him,” said Avery Rossmeier, Reagan High School student. “He’s such a great teacher and he’s just so nice. He has a great style of teaching and whenever we walk in that classroom, it’s more of like a relaxed place than a stressed-out (place) "

“It’s really nice to have the opportunity to hire people that have a passion for kids,” said Brenda Shelton, Reagan High School Principal. “I think that’s what I’ve looked for from the very beginning and he (Mr. Trevino) definitely does.”

Trevino said he’s always loved learning, but he also loves helping others learn and that stems back to when he was a student at MacArthur High School.

He credits his teachers for his success, including English teacher Andrew Arnatt, who is still teaching at MacArthur today.

“Mr. Arnatt’s there,” said Trevino. “I email him regularly. He was my junior teacher for English and he’s a big reason I wanted to become a teacher myself. "