San Antonio-area school districts hopeful for new hires at upcoming teacher job fairs this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Teacher shortages have plagued districts across the board, and it’s been an ongoing problem for the entire school year. Some San Antonio-area districts are trying to get ahead of the game with job fairs this weekend before the summer arrives.

Jackie Horras, human resources director for Northside ISD, said the district had roughly 200 job openings throughout the year. They had to get creative with managing the shortage

“This school year was tough. We did have vacancies at elementary -- at secondary and elementary campuses, that we carried all year long,” Horras said.

Shannon Burns, human resources director of Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD, shared similar sentiments.

“We are experiencing shortages this year that we have not in the past. We have openings at all levels right now,” Burns said.

Both districts have job fairs scheduled between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday. NISD hopes to hire roughly 200 teachers. SCUCISD hopes to bring on at least 50.

Ad

Many districts are also offering incentives to attract new staff.

NISD is offering a signing bonus and a stipend for bilingual teachers.

“We don’t want to go into the school year like we had to this year because it just makes it harder on a teaching staff and a workforce that’s already been overburdened trying to recover from COVID,” Horras said.

Both districts’ human resources directors say hiring new teachers is only half the battle. Retaining teachers is another struggle. They are both offering stipends to try and retain as much staff as possible.

JOB FAIR INFORMATION

NISD

Northside ISD Teacher Job Fair

Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to noon

Northside Sports Gym, 8400 N. Loop 1604 W., 78249

Applicants are asked to bring their resumes and be prepared for interviews with campus staff at the fair.

SCUCISD

Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to noon

Samuel Clemens High School, 1001 Elbel Road in Schertz

Applicants will have the opportunity to “meet & greet” with campus administrators from the school district. On-site interviews will be conducted. Job offers will be made to qualified applicants.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Teachers exiting the classroom, leaving education careers at alarming rate

Texas moves one step closer to adopting a new, more rigorous teacher certification exam