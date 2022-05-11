15-year-old suspect in human smuggling operation in Kinney County shot, sheriff’s office says

A 15-year-old boy accused in a human smuggling operation out of Kinney County was shot on Monday and is recovering in a San Antonio hospital.

Kinney County Sheriff Brad Coe said the teen was driving a car with suspected migrants when deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers tried to pull him over.

Coe said a chase ensued, and the teen then tried to run over a deputy when he was shot.

Three migrants were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.

It’s unclear what charges the driver will face. The Texas Rangers have taken over the case.

