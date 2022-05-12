SAPD: Pair killed in SE Side rollover crash after vehicle goes off road and into creek

Two people are dead following a rollover vehicle crash on the SE Side, police said.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are dead following a rollover vehicle crash on the city’s Southeast Side late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Research Plaza and South New Braunfels Avenue, not far from Mission Trail Baptist Hospital.

According to police, officers responded to a call after receiving word of a Dodge Challenger driving off the road and into a pond or creek.

Police said they arrived to find a vehicle rolled over and submerged in water. Firefighters found both a man and woman inside the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, it is not exactly clear how the crash happened. SAPD did not say if any other vehicles were involved.

The names and ages of the two people killed have not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into crash is ongoing, police said.